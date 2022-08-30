Police Rescue Suspected Child Trafficker from Mob in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

Police operatives attached to Surulere Division yesterday rescued 22-year-old Ayomide Fawehinmi from a mob for allegedly stealing a child at the Empire in the local government area of Lagos State.

While the suspect was rescued, he was arrested after a distress call was received from members of the community about the mob action.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop.

“He was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm,” said Hundeyin.

The suspect was also accused of dispossessing the boy of an Itel android phone to cut off communication with his mother.

“While the boy has been rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, the investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability,” the spokesman emphasised.

He…