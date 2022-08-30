State Varsity Pro-chancellors Descend on ASUU over Osodeke’s Comment – THISDAYLIVE

•State universities’ lecturers mull pulling out of industrial action as union declares indefinite strike

•PANDEF to lecturers: You are insensitive to students’ plight

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities (COPSUN) yesterday frowned at a recent remark by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in which he had called state universities quacks.

COPSUN stressed that it was insulting, contemptuous and unbecoming for the President of ASUU to describe state universities as quacks, even as it criticised ASUU’s recalcitrant posture in resolving the current face-off with the government, describing it as unpopular and unworkable.

In statement issued by the Secretary, Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities, Marcus Awobifa, they described as unpopular, archaic, antiquated and impracticable ASUU’s…