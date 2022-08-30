The Obi Effect!





THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

The homecoming of Atiku Abubakar to Yola and Jada on Monday, August 15, 2022, the PDP fitness rally that took place in Calabar, Thursday, August 25, and the visit by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to Bauchi on Wednesday, August 24, all boasted crowds by far larger than anything Peter Obi and his Obidients have ever pulled in all their so-called one-million man marches. And campaigns have not even started yet.

As the September 28 official campaign take off date approaches, Nigerians will begin to see the actual offline capacity of the various political parties and their Presidential candidates.

Although it is now obvious to many, by then, the Bradley Effect that has been driving the Peter Obi hysteria will become obvious to his horde of supporters.

The Bradley Effect is a political phenomenon that originated in 1982, after Los Angeles mayor, Tom Bradley, an African American and democrat, woefully lost the California gubernatorial election to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper