The Success Story of Kaduna’s Fifth Chukker – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam writes on the success story of the multi-million Modern Primary School, Mararaban Jos in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which was constructed by Access Bank/Fifth Chukker, as part of efforts to get 13 million out of school children off the streets

About 13 years ago, the Chairman of Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club, Kaduna, Adamu Attah, alongside some of his friends, Mike Omokhodion and Herbert Wigwe, now Managing Director of Access Bank, saw the need to come together to contribute their quota in addressing some of the problems in the education sector, especially in the north, where millions of children are out of school.

To achieve this, they felt it was imperative to set up a platform that could offer some kind of philanthropic gesture that would not just address issues in the education sector, but also issues in the health sector considering the health challenges facing many communities in Nigeria.

This was the…