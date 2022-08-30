USAID-IHP Partners Bauchi on Proper Health Financing for Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Integrated Health Program (IHP) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded programme has harped on the importance of effective budgeting in the health sector, saying it is very paramount for the growth and development of the sector, which needs prompt attention.

The assertion was made by the IHP Health Financing Advisor, Khalid Kasimu, at the opening of a two-day budget tracking workshop for members of the Bauchi State Accountability Mechanism for MNCH (BaSAM) and journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) at the Chartwell Hotel in Misau.

According to him, “We will continue to partner Bauchi State Government in the area of proper health financing for development because budgeting in health sector is important for the growth and development of the sector.

“If health budgeting and financing is prioritised in the state, every other aspect of the health sector will fall in…