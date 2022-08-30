We Need to Act Fast on Economy, ASUU Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reflected on current developments in the country and declared that there was the urgent need for government to act fast on the nation’s economy and the six month old strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which was extended indefinitely by the union on Monday.

Osinbajo, who is just recovering from knee surgery he underwent last month in a private hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, spoke Tuesday while receiving some All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors who came to solidarise with him at the State House, Abuja.

During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the ASUU strike.

The Vice President and the Governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to the Vice…