Wike Threatens to Expose Presidential Candidates Planning to Loot Nigeria’s Treasury – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will soon reveal identities of the 2023 presidential candidates planning to empty Nigeria’s treasury.

Wike, who stated this yesterday at the flag-off of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, said some politicians canvassing for votes to win the 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country.

The governor maintained that he is in a privileged position to know better and expose such candidates at the appropriate time so that Nigerians can use their votes to reject them.

According to him, “Some other people are busy putting themselves together on how to take over the leadership of Nigeria to loot the remaining commonwealth in the treasury which other people have kept.

“I’m privileged to know, and at the appropriate time, I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in…