AEDC Restores Electricity to Niger Govt House, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has restored electricity to the Niger State Government House, the Minna General Hospital and the Niger State Secretariat complex one week after it disconnected these public buildings from its supply lines over N1.3 billion debt.

But the AEDC has not reconnected the Minna Water Works due to persistent rainfall that has made such exercise dangerous.

THISDAY gathered that the decision to reconnect the public buildings followed an agreement the government reached with the management of the AEDC in Abuja on modalities for the payment of the N1.3 billion accumulated debt.

It was gathered that the government fulfilled part of the agreement by paying a part of the debt and also the current bill.

“The state government gave assurance that on monthly basis it will be reducing the debt” the AEDC source said without divulging details of the agreement.

The Public Relations Officer of…