As Appeal Court Recognises Oborevwori As Delta PDP Governorship Candidate… – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu asks if the Monday’s ruling by the Appeal Court recognising Sheriff Oborevwori as the Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Delta State in the 2023 General election will bring lasting peace to the party in the state

Amid a dense atmosphere of palpable suspense that hung over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family in Delta State, the Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday, August 29, 2022 gave a verdict on the case brought before it seeking to upturn the July 22, 2022 decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on who is the authentic 2023 PDP gubernatorial candidate.

On 22nd July, the Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo faulted the certificates and other documents filed by Sheriff Oborevwori for nomination as gubernatorial candidate of the PDP and directed both the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognize David Edevbie as…