Bandits are Becoming More Sophisticated, Daring – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has lamented that the bandits terrorising the state are becoming more sophisticated and daring, especially in frontline local government areas of the state.

Masari spoke Tuesday evening while handing over nine locally fabricated Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) purchased by his government to security agencies to ward off the criminals in the state.

He noted that with the purchase of the armoured vehicles, the government and security operatives are more armed and equal to the task of flushing out the bandits who are becoming more “sophisticated and daring”.

According to him, “With this nine, we have over 30 APCs now in Katsina in order to confront the bandits who are equally more and more sophisticated and daring, especially in the frontline government areas of the state.”

He, however, expressed optimism that the revolving security measures adopted by the state…