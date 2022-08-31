Consolidated Bill and Future of Insurance Sector – THISDAYLIVE

The Consolidated Insurance bill has been on the table of Nigerian lawmakers for over 12 years waiting for passage. Ebere Nwoji looks at the impact of the delay to the advancement of insurance

The 2020 consolidated insurance bill when passed into law is expected to effect a lot of changes in the insurance sector narrative.

Indeed, the bill holds a lot for the industry as expectations are high that the long awaited bill when passed into law would redefine the industry, strengthen it from the weaknesses of the moribund insurance Act 2003 and place the industry on the global best practices pedestal.

Insurers believe this and have thus continued to pursue the passage of the bill with vigor.

At a recent press briefing in Lagos ahead of the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Insurers Association, the association’s Chairman, Ganiyu Musa, said that insurers were closely monitoring developments on the Consolidated Insurance Bill and would continue to…