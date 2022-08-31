Enugu Closes Unapproved Private Schools – THISDAYLIVE

Enugu State Government has directed the immediate closure of all private schools at basic and post-basic levels operating in the state without the written approval of the ministry of education.

The directive, according to the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, followed the incessant springing up of mushroom private schools in Enugu without seeking registration or obtaining approval of the ministry as required by the law.

Prof. Eze stated that the ugly development is a source of serious concern to the government and to all stakeholders in the education sector in the state.

“Without such registration and approval, the government cannot guarantee or assure the state of infrastructure or the quality of teaching and learning offered in such schools,” he said.

The education commissioner advised all the affected persons and schools to abide strictly by the directive in their own interest, stating that “the state government shall, two…