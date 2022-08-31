FG Inaugurates Gas Infrastructure Fund, Says $200bn Needed to Bridge Deficit – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday formally floated the governing council of the Midstream & Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) in line with the dictates of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The government stated that over $20 billion will be needed yearly in the next 10 years to bridge the gas infrastructure gap in the country, which could exceed $200 billion in a decade.

At the inauguration of the nine-member council, which took place in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, explained that the move would help fix the critical missing link in the government’s effort to develop the country’s gas sector.

He charged the new members to work to mobilise funds for the provision of the critical infrastructure for the gas subsector.

Sylva said the inauguration of the council was a further demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the…