FG, UNICEF to Address Poor Immunization Rates in States – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Port Harcourt

The federal government and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have commenced measures to identify and fix lapses causing low children immunization uptake in some states in the country.

According to a report of the National Immunization Coverage Survey commissioned by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in 2021 and conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) under guidance from the UNICEF, only 36 per cent of children aged 12-23 months recieved all recommended vaccines in Nigeria.

It showed that 64 per cent of children of age 12-23 months did not recieve all routine immunizations.

The survey, which was part of the UNICEF’s Multiple Indicator Coverage Survey (MICS) involving 5,582 children from 1,779 survey clusters across Nigeria, showed that more children were fully vaccinated in the southern zones compared to northern zones.

Some of the reasons identified for the poor…