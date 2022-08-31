FUDMA, Georgia University Sign MoU on Research – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State and the University of West Georgia (UWG), United States of America (USA), have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance research, teaching and learning in the varsity.

The Public Relations Officer of FUDMA, Habibu Umar Aminu, in a statement yesterday, explained that the MoU was signed virtually by the Vice Chancellor of FUDMA, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi and the Vice President, Innovation and Research Board of Regent UWG, Dr. Daryush IIa.

Aminu said that the MoU would pave the way for cross fertilisation of researches and ideas by both staff and students of the universities in the areas of molecular biology, plant biology, medical microbiology, biochemistry, parasitology, entomology, medical virology, animal nutrition, aquatic ecology and wildlife ecology.

He said that other benefits of the MoU included exchange of journal publications,…