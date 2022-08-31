Global Agency Seeks FG, States Partnership on IDPs Plights – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

An International Non-Governmental Organisation, the New Approach to Rural Programme on Skill Development, (NARPOSD), has urged the federal and state governments to partner it in order to provide more succour to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), scattered across Nigeria.

The Head of Operation and Financial Advisor to NARPOSD, Dr Lilian Omekara, made the call on Wednesday, in Abuja, at the unveiling of a project “Rescue Village Expo: Shelter and succour for all- accounting for and supporting children and adults in internal displacement” .

NARPOSD is currently acting as a technical and financial partner to some regional and national NGOs, agencies of government, and the private sector across Africa.

The New Approach is also registered in the database of the United Nations under ECOSOC.

Omekara decried the state of accommodation of the IDPs and said that government needed to ensure that they make better tents for…