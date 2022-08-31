I’ll Consider National Unity Govt If Elected, to Douse Tension, Unite Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

•Berates APC administration over increasing debt burden

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, disclosed that he might consider a government of national unity if elected president next year. He said this was to help douse tension and unite the Nigerian people.

The former vice president revealed this in a statement he personally signed.

Atiku criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal administration for increasing the national debt burden, saying the government has been unreasonably upbeat about the reported growth rate of 3.4%.

In a related development, the chairman of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said the choice of Atiku, a northerner, as PDP presidential candidate was not offensive to the southern region.

In the statement signed by him, Atiku said, there “is the consideration of a government of national unity…