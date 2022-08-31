In Major Crowdfunding, Nigerians in Diaspora Move to Raise $150m, N100bn for Obi’s Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

•Labour Party candidate pledges to cut cost of governance, commitment to transparency, accountability

Obinna Chima

In a bid to bolster his chances in the 2023 presidential election, which holds 178 days from now, Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

They plan to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria, THISDAY has reliably gathered.

A dependable source close to one of Obi’s supporters leading the process, said yesterday they are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from supporters largely from the grassroots to help the LP set up more structures across the country and make the former Anambra State governor a formidable contender in the presidential race. The initiative is being…