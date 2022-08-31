Katsina Records 57 Cases of Monkeypox, Cholera – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Nuhu Yakubu Danja, has revealed that the state has so far recorded four confirmed cases of monkeypox out of the 27 samples collected across nine local government areas of the state.

The commissioner told journalists at a press conference yesterday, that, 803 suspected cases of cholera have also been recorded in the state out of which 53 were confirmed positive with rapid diagnostic test (RDT) ongoing across the state.

He explained that as of last week, 2,431 cases of COVID-19 were recorded with 37 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the state in early 2020.

Danja, who was represented at the media chat by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mustapha Kabir, said the four victims of the monkeypox have been treated and discharged, while 14 samples were still in the laboratory awaiting final results.

He said: “It is important to mention that the state has…