Monitoring Committee Tasks Courts on Prioritising SGBV Cases – THISDAYLIVE

* Decries poor state of juvenile holding centres

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) has made a case for the speedy trial of cases involving juveniles, illiterates, Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and children in conflict with the law and Persons Living with Disability (PLWD).

The Executive Secretary of the ACJMC, Mr Sulayman Dawodu, who made the call on Wednesday, also decried the poor state of juvenile holding centres in the country, which according to him, is far below international best practices.

Dawodu was speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on Gender Equality and Social Inclusion in the Criminal Justice System, which held in Abuja.

The executive secretary observed that these vulnerable groups have their own unique peculiarities that must be taken into consideration while implementing the law and policies on the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of their interest…