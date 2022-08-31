Nigeria Lost About N50trn to Violence in One Year, Says IEP Report – THISDAYLIVE

*Claims govt wasted N8trn on security

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), Wednesday disclosed in its 2021-2022 report (January 2021 to June 2022) that violence affected eight per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, leading to the country’s loss of about ₦50 trillion within 18 months.

The report, which followed a research on violence and its attendant effects on the country’s economy, also disclosed that Nigerian government spent at least ₦8 trillion on security without achieving the desired results.

The report also stated that the increase of violence left state governors apparently overwhelmed as they were restricted by the constitution from taking certain measures in combating insecurity in the respective states.

According to IEP, “Nigeria lost about ₦50.38 trillion to growing violence in 2021.The Nigerian government has spent at least ₦8 trillion on security provisions without achieving…