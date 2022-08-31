Nigeria Will Stop Importing Petroleum Products By Mid-2023 – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Dangote Refinery to commence petrol production with 50m litres per day capacity

•Alleges churches, mosques now store stolen crude oil

Peter Uzoho

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, yesterday said the country would end importation of petroleum products by June 2023.

He also said the Lagos-based 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery under construction would start producing petrol by the middle of next year, with a capacity of 50 million litres daily.

Kyari made the assertions yesterday during a media briefing at the State House, Abuja, noting that the combination of outputs from the Dangote refinery and the national oil company’s four refineries would, “eliminate any importation of petroleum products into this country.”

According to him, “Even if all our four refineries in three locations are operating at 90 per cent of installed capacity,…