Non-Oil Exports as Critical Plank Towards Economic Diversification – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo writes on Nigeria’s slow but steady progress towards economic diversification through increasing commitments in the non- crude oil exports segment

There’s no gainsaying the fact that the federal government has sustained its commitment to developing the non-oil economy particularly the export segment in recent times – and the numbers are beginning to go up.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022), the country’s total foreign trade increased to N13 trillion, higher than the N11.70 trillion recorded in Q4 2021 and further higher than the N7.86 trillion in Q1 2021.

In a marked departure from the previous performance, whereby trade was often dominated largely by imports, leading to a wide deficit – total exports in the period under review stood at N7.10 trillion of which re-exports stood at N115.80 billion, while total imports stood at N5.90 trillion.

Also, total exports…