Okpe Group Applauds Appeal Court Judgement on Oborevwori – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A pan-Okpe sociopolitical group, the Okpe Peoples’ Forum (OPF), has commended the Court of Appeal for restoring the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the state in the 2023 general election.

The group also extended its appreciation to all Deltans for their prayers and for remaining peaceful while the avoidable ordeal lasted.

A statement released in Sapele, Delta State, by OPF President, Igho Akeregha and Austin Azu, Public Relations Officer, expressed gratitude to the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his steadfastness and exemplary leadership that ensured the victory of Oborevwori, who is currently the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

OPF said the triumph of Oborevwori at the Appeal court, has the blessing of the revered Okpe Monarch, the Orodje of Okpe, His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, who…