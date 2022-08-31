PwC  Admits New Partner to Lead  West Market – THISDAYLIVE

Ijeoma Okonji

PwC Nigeria has announced the direct partner admission of Olusegun Zaccheaus, who is expected to lead the firm’s Strategy and Practice in the West Market.

In view of his latest admission into the firm, the company is looking forward to working with Olusegun, as they continue to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes for today and tomorrow.

According to a statement released by the firm, Olusegun has about 15 years of experience in advising clients primarily in financial services as well as telecommunications, consumer market and public sector.

“Olusegun’s experience in financial services covers banks, fintech, insurance, capital market players, development finance institutions and regulators. Olusegun has built deep competence in topics including corporate strategy; growth strategy; digital strategy; group restructuring; integration and separation; start-up advisory and business planning; operations strategy and improvement;…