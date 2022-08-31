Sango Ota-Ijoko-Olambe-Akure Roads to Be Motorable by December – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured residents of Sango Ota-Ijoko-Olambe-Akute-Alagbole that one out of existing two bad lanes on the federal roads in the area would be reconstructed before December.

The governor who visited the area recently, commended the residents for their patience despite the harrowing experience they have daily commuting through the bad road.

Abiodun said though the road belongs to the federal government, the sense of urgency he attaches to the road was borne out of his desire to ensure that people who have been hitherto neglected for years in the area feel the impact of government during his administration.

According to him, one lane of the 32 kilometers road from Sango Ota through Ijoko to Alagbole would be done between now and December, to ensure that motorists and other road users who ply the road daily do so without stress which has been their lot for years.

He, however, gave the…