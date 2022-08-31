SystemSpecs Launches Fundraising Platform, FundACause, to Facilitate Donations in Nigeria, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Africa’s software technology powerhouse, SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs, has launched FundACause, a fundraising solution for individuals, non-government organisations (NGOs), religious organisations and other groups who desire to raise funds from donors within and outside Nigeria, for causes that are important to them in a transparent and secure manner.

The firm, in a statement Wednesday, said the solution is developed to manage donation-based fundraising, offers fundraisers immense ease to generate funds, create awareness, track campaigns online and in real-time, share donation progress with donors, enjoy prompt funds settlement, and achieve their goals.

It said donors from within and outside Nigeria can easily connect with any campaign that aligns with them and donate through multiple payment options available on the platform.

“With a focus on non-investment fundraising, FundACause is the go-to platform for philanthropic…