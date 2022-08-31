Terrorists Ambush Soldiers, Kill Two, Injure Four in Katsina Community – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Suspected terrorists Wednesday morning attacked an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of the Nigerian Army, killed two soldiers and injured four others in Shimfida community of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The military personnel, who were ambushed by the terrorists along Shimfida-Gurbi road at about 10am, were escorting residents of the community to Jibia town to buy some food items when the incident occurred.

A credible security source, who confirmed the development to THISDAY in a telephone interview, said the slain soldiers were among the troops of 32 Battalion of the Nigeria Army in the state deployed in Shimfida to restore peace in the hitherto terrorists ravaged community.

The source explained that the military armoured personnel carrier escorting the residents was hit by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the marauding terrorists along the Shimfida-Gurbi unmotorable…