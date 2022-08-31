UNILAG Trains Youths on Coding, Robotics Programming – THISDAYLIVE

The Coordinator, Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Laboratory, University of Lagos, Dr. Chika Yinka-Banjo, said a total of 226 pupils and undergraduates have so far been trained in the institition’s Summer Coding and Robotic Programme, since inception in 2018.

Yinka-Banjo disclosed this at the Undergraduate Robotics Challenge, powered by Coderina and the closing ceremony of the 2022 one month summer coding and robotics programme.

The programme is aimed at introducing young beginners to the field of robotics and progressively leadin them from basic concepts to actual work with robots.

The students learn the history of robots, the work of early pioneers, the development of robots and the distinguish features of robots, among others.

She stated that this year’s programme started on August 8 and ended on August 26.

“So, in 2018, we started with 50 girls who were trained in Web Application Development and Android Application Development.

“In 2019,…