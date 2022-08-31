We Don’t Want Our Community’s Name Changed, Protesters Appeal to Soludo – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Some members of Nkerehi community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State have rejected the change of their community’s name from Nkerehi to Umuchukwu.

The protesters who were at the Government House, Awka to bring their grouses to the knowledge of the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo said they have been in bondage in their own land.

They alleged that a certain influential member of their community was using his wealth to intimidate many members of the community, including unilaterally changing the name of the community from Nkerehi to Umuchukwu.

The protesters who were led by Mr. Basil Igwike and the Secretary General of Nkerehi Progressive Union, Mr. Joseph Anunobi begged Soludo to intervene in the crisis rocking the community.

Igwike who addressed government officials while being received alongside the protesters at the government house, lamented that besides clandestinely changing the name of the…