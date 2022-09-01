21 LGAs in Benue Overwhelmed by Insecurity, Crises, Says VSF – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Victims Support Fund (VSF) has carried out the fourth round of distribution of food items to people displaced by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Nzaav, Kendev, Moor and Mbamar communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Presenting the items, which included Garri, rice, soya beans, vegetable oil, salt, and palm oil last Monday at Jato-Aka in Kwande LGA, the VSF Chairperson, Toyosi Ogunsinji Akerele, said 21 out of the 23 LGAs in Benue State have been overrun by crises, making farming activities difficult for a lot of people in the state, even though as an agrarian state, the people are not able to farm, it is difficult for them to survive hence VSF relentless intervention.

She noted that Kwande shares boundary between Nigeria and Cameroon, and a lot of families in Kwande, even though are not in IDP camp, are indigent as a result of the crisis within and outside the communities.

“We are here for the fourth month of…