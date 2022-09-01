Afreximbank Seeks African, Caribbean Unity through Trade, Investment – THISDAYLIVE

With the theme ‘One People, One Destiny, Uniting and Reimagining our Future’, the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum began Thursday in the coastal city of Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados.

Tagged ACTIF2022, the event, the first of its kind between the two continents, aims at providing an opportunity for the Caribbean and African business communities, as well as governments to establish new commercial and strategic relationships that would expand trade and investment between the two regions.

“We stand at the cusp of history to open a well of opportunities for Africa and the Caribbean and to leverage our individual and collective strengths towards the attainment of our shared prosperity,” the President and Chairman of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, told the participants gathered at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown.

Committing the bank to work with the governments of the Caribbean community to provide the…