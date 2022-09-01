Alleged Plan to Privatise Health Institutions Suicidal, NLC Tells FG – THISDAYLIVE

•Demands 15% budgetary provision for health sector

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday opposed alleged plan to privatise healthcare institutions in the country.

The NLC said it “would be tantamount to mass suicide to attempt to privatise public healthcare in Nigeria.”

The NLC stated this in a position paper submitted to the federal government taskforce on healthcare reform headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said government should halt any plan to privatise healthcare institutions, saying it would compromise the government’s responsibility to provide health services to the citizens.

It, however, recommended a national development reform of the public financial management system aimed at strengthening budget design, allocation, and spending.

It also demanded that government should increase funding to health sector to at least 15 per cent in line with Abuja…