At Kukah’s Birthday Celebration, Jonathan Urges Nigerians to Be Vigilant to Save Democracy – THISDAYLIVE

•You’re selfless, honest, courageous, northern governors tell Sokoto Bishop

•Tinubu, Fayemi, Tambuwal, Dogara celebrate cleric

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians not to lower their guard but use the forthcoming 2023 elections to save the country’s democracy.

He made the call as special guest of honor in his message on the occasion of Bishop Matthew Kukah’s 70th Birthday Celebration held in Abuja yesterday.

In the same vein, the Northern Governors Forum has described Kukah as a selfless, honest and courageous man of God that has remained devoted to his calling as a servant in the Lord’s vineyard and the society at large.

Speaking on the theme of the event, ‘Nigeria’s Unfinished Greatness: Next steps’, Jonathan urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and put all hands on the deck to choose leaders that would…