Causation vs Correlation – THISDAYLIVE

I’ll give a quick example to illustrate the distinction between correlation and causation and, more importantly, the error in judgement that results from applying it incorrectly. When living in most parts of Lagos, it’s very easy to assume or conclude that “leaving the doors and windows open causes malaria,” and we were also told something similar as children: “If you hug a boy, you’ll get pregnant.”

One way to think about correlation and causation is by acknowledging a crucial distinction between the two, which is: Causation is PROVEN, whereas correlation is OBSERVED.

The distinction is crucial for society as a whole since problems are resolved by addressing issues at the causality level rather than the correlation level. Therefore, it is simple for a highly opinionated and under-educated society to assume that mere correlation is a cause and therefore, expend energy on treating the symptoms of a correlation without ever addressing the…