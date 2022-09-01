Expert Task NBS on Proper Capturing of Maritime Sector Contribution to GDP – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

A strong appeal has been made to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), to ensure a proper capturing of the activities and contributions of the maritime sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This appeal was made by an Economist and the Founding Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, who highlighted that a remedy on data quality of the GPD report on the maritime sector would be critical for planning and investment in Nigeria.

Yusuf, in his reaction to the Q2 2022 GDP report released by the NBS recently, noted that there is “Evidently a gross under-reporting of the activities of the maritime sector by the National Bureau of Statistics,” which reported that the sector posted 0.01 per cent and 0.0 per cent in the second and first quarters of 2022 respectively.

He said: “For instance, in the Q2 (2022) GDP report, the maritime sector (water transport) was…