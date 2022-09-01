FG Misses Oil Revenue Target, Generated N799.10bn in Q1 – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday disclosed that the country generated a total of N799.10 billion in crude oil sales in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2022).

This was however far less than the N2.38 trillion oil revenue projection for the period, and represented a 28.3 per cent decline from the N1.12 trillion realised in Q4 2021.

This was contained in the CBN Economic Report, First Quarter 2022, which was obtained from the regulator’s website.

The bank also said the current fiscal outlook for the near term remained less optimistic as government revenue remains impaired by petrol subsidy burden and lower than expected crude oil production.

Amidst the current fiscal constraints, the report also noted that debt service obligations in Q1 gulped N897.17 billion compared to N428.60 billion in Q4, due largely to the principal repayments and redemption of matured debt obligations.

Nonetheless, non-oil revenues…