FG Woos CSOs in Bid to Sustain States’ Fiscal Reforms – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has solicited the partnership of civil society organisations (CSOs) across the country in a bid to sustain the fiscal reforms which came with the $1.5 billion World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme.

The initiative was designed to nudge states into imbibing fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability.

The four-year (2018-2022) programme, which was anchored by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning seeks to deepen fiscal transparency and accountability in the public finance management (PFM) system as a way of bolstering good fiscal governance at the sub-national level is expected to wind down by end of the year.

As part of measures to perpetuate the ideals of the programme at the state level as it winds down, SFTAS National Programme Coordinator, Mr. Stephen Okon solicited the partnership of CSOs.

Speaking at…