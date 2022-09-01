Fracas at APC Secretariat over NANS Election – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The election of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) scheduled to hold today practically turned the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a battle ground, yesterday, following the fracas that ensued between two rival groups vying for leadership of the association.

Trouble started, when the security details of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, acting on his order, tried to stop NANS members from gaining access into the ongoing National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

It was at this point that the security personnel guarding the headquarters went physical, including brute force on the disgruntled NANS members at the secretariat to brief the party’s leadership on its election recently.

As part of a desperate effort to restore normalcy, the police released several canisters of teargas to disperse the angry NANS members, sending the secretariat staff to…