Lulu-Briggs Urges Politicians to Shun Politics of Hate – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP) in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has advised politicians from various political parties to shun activities or languages that could cause crisis or generate hatred in the minds of the people of the state.

The governorship candidate said as campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly draw nearer, Accord Party in the state has continued to preach and employ the use of decent languages in its conversation.

Reacting on the recent injunction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to political parties and candidates against the use of abusive, intemperate and slanderous innuendoes in political campaigns, Lulu-Briggs said political parties should embrace issue-based campaigns and not engage in hate speech.

The AP gubernatorial candidate, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, River State, stressed that the current temperament in the political space was…