N’Assembly Should Be Diaspora Voting Friendly like Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in an interview, spoke on salient issues including why the National Assembly should become a diaspora friendly parliament. Deji Elumoye brings excerpts:

Why is President MuhammaduBuhari not putting pressure on the National Assembly to pass the bill on Diaspora voting?

You know that Mr. President cannot go to Parliament and say, you must do this; you must do that. He has said it severally that he is not against diaspora voting. I think what we need to do is to keep appealing to the National Assembly. I understand their fears and sentiments, which is the fact that maybe our elections are not yet perfect; we’re still experimenting. What I’m saying is we need to sit down again, analyze these fears, and see how we can go about it.

So, I don’t think Mr. President has anything to do with that despite being the most diaspora friendly President. I’m hoping that the…