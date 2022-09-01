NIGERIAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES’ LIMBO MOMENT – THISDAYLIVE

The government should lead other stakeholders responsibly to save our citadels of learning, argues Monday Philips Ekpe

In April this year, an arts professor called me from the University of Ibadan and asked, “Have you heard anything about our matter?” Feigning ignorance, I wanted to know exactly what he meant. “The strike, of course,” was his response. Based on my humble assessment at the time, I counselled him thus: Think of any other productive thing to deploy his energies to at this point – poultry farming, just whatever – that catches his fancy. When he told me that he would work on his inaugural lecture, I wished him well and sincerely hoped that he would deliver it someday. My advice was neither a product of cynicism nor sarcasm. I had watched this federal government negotiate with labour across various sectors and the mostly sorry outcomes. I had also seen the makeup of the current leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities…