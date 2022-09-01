Oni Files Contempt Suit against Ekiti INEC REC – THISDAYLIVE

*I’m not partisan, REC replies

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the Ekiti State June 18 election, Segun Oni, has filed a contempt suit against the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Adeniran Tela, for allegedly flouting tribunal’s order.

Oni said the suit was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) REC, for allegedly violating the order of the Election Petitions Tribunal, availing him unfettered access to election materials used in the conduct of the just concluded election.

In the same fashion, Oni in a separate petition dated August 29, 2022, and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, accused the REC of deliberating trying to frustrate diligent prosecution of his case at the tribunal.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday on behalf of the legal team, Owoseeni Ajayi said they took the action to challenge Tela’s directive to…