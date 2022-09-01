PDP Asks Court to Disqualify Kwara Governor over Alleged Certificate Forgery – THISDAYLIVE

The PDP on Thursday prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja to make an order disqualifying Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara from participating in the state’s 2023 governorship election over alleged certificate forgery.

The PDP, in an originating summons filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo, also prayed for an order disqualifying the All Progressives Congress (APC) from fielding a governorship candidate in the poll.

The party, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2022 and filed on Aug. 4 by its lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, further urged the court to make an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist the name of Abdulrazaq as a candidate of APC for 2023 Kwara governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the PDP is the plaintiff, INEC, Governor Abdulrazaq and APC are 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.

The party asked whether by virtue of Sections 177 (D), 182(1)(j) and 285(14) of the 1999…