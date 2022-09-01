PDP Guber Candidate Asks AbdulRazaq to Talk with  Kwarans on Live Chat – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman has challenged the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak to talk with Kwarans in live Radio and Television chat rather than making spurious allegations in guided chat aired in some local radio stations in the state.

Yaman however asked the Governor to speak to Kwarans in live Radio and Television broadcasts as was done by his predecessors rather than wasting the state resources on his media agents.

Governor AbdulRazaq had last weekend met with several young people and some online publishers where he took them through the journey so far and the focus of his administration to develop the State.

The governor spoke about his many projects, the inspirations behind them, and their benefits for the people and the excerpts of the meeting was aired on some of the local radio stations in Ilorin for the mass audience…