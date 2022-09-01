Police ‘ll not Tolerate Indolence, Anambra CP Tells Newly Promoted Officers – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, has said the state Police Command will not tolerate any form of indolence from errant officers.

Echeng gave the warning while addressing officers of the state Police Command, who were promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP).

The commissioner said the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Baba, was working hard to reposition the force, and that in Anambra State, he is not relenting to ensure that all personnel of the force in the command conformed with the goal of attaining a repositioned force.

“Today, we are here to decorate 39 of you, who were promoted from DSP to SP. The IG deemed you fit for this promotion, after the approval of the Police Service Commission.

“These authorities have all your details, and have looked into your efforts in the force and found you worthy to be promoted.

“You may receive new…