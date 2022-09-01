Those Calling for My Sacking Are Children – THISDAYLIVE

•Why chairman’s exit won’t solve alleged marginalisation, as party constitution mandates northern takeover

•PDP NWC in marathon meeting over NEC, national caucus

•Ortom speaks on relationship with Wike, says he’s a good friend

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, said those calling for his ouster were children, who were nowhere to be found when he and others struggled to form the party.

Ayu, who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, said he was not bothered by the calls for his removal.

Ayu’s comments came as indications emerged that his sacking might not address the concerns of the southern members of the party after all. According to the PDP constitution, if he leaves office, another northerner, Deputy National Chairman, North, Ambassador Umar Damagum, would take over.

Despite the internal misgivings, PDP revved up activities ahead of the…