Youths of A’Ibom Oil-rich Community Warn Tompolo, Others against  Securing Pipelines in their Territory – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Youths of Ibeno, an oil and gas rich community in Akwa Ibom State, have warned ex-militant warlord, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo a.ka. “Tompolo” and other militants to stay in otheir territory in the name of protecting pipelines.

As an oil producing local government area that host Exxonmobil, the youths said they do not need ex-militants to safeguard oil facilities that pass through their territory.

Speaking under the aegis of Ibeno Men-Clue Development Association, the youths expressed dismay over the award of N48 billion pipeline surveillance contracts to Tompolo by the federal government.

They maintained that the exclusion of Ibeno as host community to Exxonmobil was a gross violation of Local Content Act, the Petroleum Industry Act and other relevant oil and gas laws in the country.

A statement jointly signed by the coordinator of the association, Mr. Itam Nathaniel Ikotinye, and Chairman, Mr. Christopher Enyina Akpan,…