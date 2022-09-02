Bayelsa Assembly Approves 2022-2025 MTEF/FSP – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed the 2022-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) ahead of the expected presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill by the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

According to the House members, the passage of the 2022-2025 MTEF/FSP was sequel to the consideration and deliberation on the various macro and micro economic indices, including the various sources of revenue to finance the expected budget proposal.

The Bayelsa Assembly members, including the leader of the house and member representing Southern Ijaw 2, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo, Hon. Menelayefa Gibson (Ogbia 2), Hon. Tare Porri ( Ekelga 1), Rt. Hon. Tonye Isenah (Kolga 1) and Hon. Daniel Charlse(Brass 1), agreed that the MTEF/FSP documents presented to the House by Diri complied with the fiscal responsibility laws as provided for in section 120 and 121 of the 1999 constitution as…