Court Stops Lagos from Taking over Collapsed Ikoyi Building – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade



Justice Adewunmi Oshin of the Lagos High Court has restrained the Lagos State government from taking over and demolishing the remaining two Ikoyi high-rise buildings constructed by Fourscore Heights Limited.

Justice Oshin ordered all parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by 15 subscribers of the various units of flats/penthouses/terraces/apartments being constructed in three high-rise buildings at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Among the three high-rise buildings (namely Blocks A, B, and C), one of them, Block B (consisting of 21-storeys) collapsed in November 2021, killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.

In the substantive suit, the subscribers, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wemimo Ogunde; a former cleric of the Redeemed Church (RCCG), Pastor Adetola Odutola; an Oba-elect, Pastor Ghandi Olaoye are seeking general damages of N200 million and…